Bishop David Choby remains hospitalized after fall

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A beloved Nashville bishop remains in intensive care, but members of the clergy say his health continues to improve.

The Diocese of Nashville said Bishop David Choby had developed a serious infection while in the hospital for a fall.

Choby has been in the hospital since Feb. 7 after falling in his home.

The Diocese of Nashville said doctors are very pleased with the way Choby has responded to treatment.

They will provide updates on Choby’s condition through their website.

