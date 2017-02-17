Gospel music has lengthy history in Nashville churches

In the 1930s, the idea of combining Christian praise and the rhythms of jazz and blues music was born, but the idea of doing it in church was frowned upon by many.

But the power of gospel music could not be stopped and is still very much alive today.

Nashville Grammy winner and longtime gospel singer and leader Dr. Bobby Jones knows the often unspoken truth.

“It’s probably one of the most attractive parts that people like going to church, they like the music,” Jones said.

In Jones’ words, antics and character help define the great gospel choirs. It’s a high energy worship that’s a tradition in many African American churches.

“Like if you’ve grown up to be a screamer, you scream,” Jones laughed. “But if you instead are just hollering, you can’t get out of control.”

Thomas Dorsey, a nightclub blues singer in 1930s Chicago, started it all.

“And he took that blues sound into church, and we call that the advent of gospel music,” Jones said. “Because they say people were under a Godspell.”

There’s no doubt the performances are a show. Choirs compete and reputations matter.

But Jones said in church, they should always be second fiddle.

“But the ultimate goal is to praise God and give thanks, that’s the way we basically use it,” he said.

Jones said some Nashville gospel choirs are so good, it’s not unusual to hear people say they go to church not so much for the sermon, but to see and hear the music.

