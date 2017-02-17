Woman who kept hundreds of love letters dies

Florence and James Chatham celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016. (WSMV)

A woman who celebrated more than 70 years of love with her husband has died.

James and Florence Chatham wrote each other hundreds of love letters during World War II. Their long-distance love blossomed across the ocean and they married after James returned home.

Last year, Channel 4 shared the Chathams’ story on their 70th anniversary.

Family members say Florence Chatham passed away Sunday, two days before Valentine’s Day. She was 94.

The family added that they are now expecting the couple’s 18th great-grandchild.

