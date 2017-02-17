Man charged in shooting at east Nashville apartments

Metro police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting at an east Nashville apartment complex earlier this month.

Timothy White, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

White is accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road on Feb. 9.

Tarshay Broughton, 19, was seriously injured in the shooting. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his expected to recover.

Police said Broughton was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle when White opened fire, hitting her.

The passenger, Jacquietta Easley, 20, is reportedly in a dating relationship with White. She said she and White had a heated argument minutes before the shooting. Easley was not injured.

Easley said she was the intended target.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Update: Timothy White, 20, accused of shooting a woman on 2/9 at a Porter Rd apartment complex, arrested today on 2 cts of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/KniG6X70uy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.