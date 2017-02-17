Man charged in shooting at east Nashville apartments - WSMV Channel 4

Man charged in shooting at east Nashville apartments

Posted: Updated:
Timothy White (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Timothy White (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting at an east Nashville apartment complex earlier this month.

Timothy White, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

White is accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle at the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road on Feb. 9.

Tarshay Broughton, 19, was seriously injured in the shooting. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his expected to recover.

Police said Broughton was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle when White opened fire, hitting her.

The passenger, Jacquietta Easley, 20, is reportedly in a dating relationship with White. She said she and White had a heated argument minutes before the shooting. Easley was not injured.

Easley said she was the intended target.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.