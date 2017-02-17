Dakota Access Pipeline protesters gather outside Federal Buildin - WSMV Channel 4

Dakota Access Pipeline protesters gather outside Federal Building

Posted:
More than a dozen people gathered outside the Federal Building on Friday. (WSMV) More than a dozen people gathered outside the Federal Building on Friday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Several people gathered to protest in front of the Federal Building on Broadway to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline on Friday.

Earlier this month, the greenlight was given for the controversial project to move forward.

Late in his presidency, President Barack Obama rejected the project on environmental grounds. President Donald Trump took office and reversed that decision.

