Middle school teacher charged with solicitation of minor

A teacher at Portland Middle School is accused of making inappropriate contact with a minor.

Joseph Roberts, 27, is charged with solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No additional details are available at this time. Portland police said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.