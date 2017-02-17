Middle school teacher charged with solicitation of minor - WSMV Channel 4

Middle school teacher charged with solicitation of minor

Joseph Roberts (Source: Sumner County Jail) Joseph Roberts (Source: Sumner County Jail)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

A teacher at Portland Middle School is accused of making inappropriate contact with a minor.

Joseph Roberts, 27, is charged with solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No additional details are available at this time. Portland police said the investigation is ongoing.

