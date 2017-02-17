TVA coal storage silo collapses; No employees injured

The TVA says all employees are accounted for after a coal storage silo collapsed on Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Cumberland Fossil Plant around 9 a.m.

The silo is inside the power house where the coal is held before it is burned.

Officials said no one was injured in the collapse.

The area has been cordoned off as the investigation continues.

TVA safety officers and TVA police have responded to the site.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.