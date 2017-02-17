TVA coal storage silo collapses; No employees injured

Metro Police's Hermitage Precinct detectives are pursuing leads after what they believe was an 'apparent targeted' shooting early Sunday morning in South Nashville.More >>
Metro Police's Hermitage Precinct detectives are pursuing leads after what they believe was an 'apparent targeted' shooting early Sunday morning in South Nashville.More >>
We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day.More >>
We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day.More >>
The very hot weather we've had for the last week is over, and more seasonable conditions have developed.More >>
The very hot weather we've had for the last week is over, and more seasonable conditions have developed.More >>
Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and move eastward into the evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail.More >>
Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and move eastward into the evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail.More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
According to Metro Police, a man and a teen are now facing criminal homicide charges following the fatal shooting of Travis Rosemond in the James Cayce public housing development in East Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
According to Metro Police, a man and a teen are now facing criminal homicide charges following the fatal shooting of Travis Rosemond in the James Cayce public housing development in East Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
Between the Nashville Predators’ success and CMA Fest right around the corner, Nashville is going to be a hot, happening place come June. Smart out-of-towners booked their hotels well in advance. So why are some of those reservations mysteriously disappearing?More >>
Between the Nashville Predators’ success and CMA Fest right around the corner, Nashville is going to be a hot, happening place come June. Smart out-of-towners booked their hotels well in advance. So why are some of those reservations mysteriously disappearing?More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
Between the Nashville Predators’ success and CMA Fest right around the corner, Nashville is going to be a hot, happening place come June. Smart out-of-towners booked their hotels well in advance. So why are some of those reservations mysteriously disappearing?More >>
Between the Nashville Predators’ success and CMA Fest right around the corner, Nashville is going to be a hot, happening place come June. Smart out-of-towners booked their hotels well in advance. So why are some of those reservations mysteriously disappearing?More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
According to Metro Police, a man and a teen are now facing criminal homicide charges following the fatal shooting of Travis Rosemond in the James Cayce public housing development in East Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
According to Metro Police, a man and a teen are now facing criminal homicide charges following the fatal shooting of Travis Rosemond in the James Cayce public housing development in East Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
At least one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting near the intersection of Eighth Street South and Shelby Avenue on Friday.More >>
At least one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting near the intersection of Eighth Street South and Shelby Avenue on Friday.More >>
Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and move eastward into the evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail.More >>
Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and move eastward into the evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail.More >>
We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day.More >>
We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day.More >>