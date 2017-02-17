Mumps cases prompt Vanderbilt to cancel Dance Marathon

Vanderbilt University has canceled its Dance Marathon event after several cases of mumps were reported on campus.

The annual 13.1-hour dance party will be postponed to a later date this semester.

Dance Marathon is the university's largest student-run philanthropic organization and raises money for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

Students receive pledges to dance for the whole 13 hours of the marathon.

"Although this is heartbreaking for us, our Miracle Children’s health is a top priority of ours as well as the health of our participants and supporters," said one of the event organizers in an email.

Vanderbilt University officials said no one affected by the mumps outbreak remains contagious or on isolation, but more cases are possible. The university says it is working closely with the Metro Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health and other agencies as they deal with these cases.

