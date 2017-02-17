Madame Tussauds holding job fairs for Nashville location

Madame Tussauds is looking to hire employees before its Nashville location opens this spring at Opry Mills.

More than 50 part-time positions are available, including jobs in guest experience, admissions, housekeeping and retail.

Madame Tussauds Nashville will be holding on-site interviews at a job fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gaylord Springs Golf Links.

The company says they are looking for adults 16 years or older who are "hard-working, music-loving and enthusiastic" to connect guests to a "multi-sensory wax experience."

Applicants are asked to apply online before coming to the job fair and need to bring their resumes and cover letters. Click here for more information.

The fairs will be held on the following days and times:

Friday - Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.