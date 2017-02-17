Nashville man accused of threatening to harm police officers

A Nashville man is facing charges after allegedly threatening police officers in social media posts and text messages.

Robert Ellis Waddey, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

He is charged with communicating a threat by interstate commerce and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms.

According to the federal indictment, Waddey posted a photo on Instagram showing a handgun pointed at a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle. The photo's caption reportedly said, "F*** them non attentive hoes."

Investigators said they found multiple photos on Waddey's phone showing dead police officers.

In one photo, police said Waddey can be seen at a traffic light in south Nashville with a gun in his hand. The photo reportedly shows a police car in the distance with its lights activated.

Waddey allegedly sent text messages claiming he wanted to get high and "murder cops."

According to the indictment, Waddey illegally owns 13 handguns, four assault rifles and a shotgun.

If convicted, Waddey could face up to five years in prison for the alleged threats and up to 10 years in prison for his alleged possession of guns.

