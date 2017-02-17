Police: Driver spit on officer during arrest in Franklin

Franklin police say a man spit on a police officer while he was being arrested for DUI.

An officer stopped 34-year-old Lance Goodman on Hillsboro Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Goodman was reportedly driving 55 mph in a 25 mph zone near Claude Yates Drive.

According to the Franklin Police Department, Goodman appeared to be impaired.

While he was being arrested, Goodman allegedly became "irate" and started cursing at officers. Police said Goodman was handcuffed when he "inhaled deeply" and spit on the officer.

Goodman is charged with speeding, DUI, driving on a suspended driver's license, violation of the implied consent law and assault.

Goodman was released on $6,000 bond. His next court date was set for March 2.

