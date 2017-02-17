Suspected car burglar arrested in Hendersonville

A man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing nine cars in Hendersonville.

The crimes, which all happened on West Main Street, were reported on Feb. 11.

Police were conducting surveillance in the area on Thursday when they saw a man that matched the suspect description.

James M. Hutcherson, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with nine counts of burglary and one count of theft under $1,000.

Hutcherson is being held at the Sumner County Jail on $15,000 bond. His next court date is set for April 12.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be sent in via text to 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.

