Green Door Gourmet's Silken Turnip Soup with Seared Diver Scallops & Honey-caramelized Apple

SILKEN TURNIP SOUP

2 Tablespoons Grapeseed Oil

1 Cup Sweet Onion, diced

1 /2 inch piece of Ginger, peeled & minced

1/4 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar

4 Cup Turnip, peeled & diced

2 Cups Water

1/8 teaspoon White Pepper

1 teaspoon Salt

1/3 Cup Heavy Cream (optional)

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat and then add onions. Cook until translucent but without any color or brown edges, about 6 - 8 minutes. Add ginger and stir until fragrant before pouring in vinegar. Reduce liquid by 50% before adding turnips and then enough water to cover, about 2 Cups, as well as salt & pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and continue to cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool for 10 minutes. Pour into a high speed blender along with cream if using, and purée until very light & bright white - be very careful not to have the hot liquid fly out of the blender when in use! Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Serve with Honey-caramelized Apples & Turnip Chips (recipe follows)

HONEY-CARAMELIZED APPLES

2 Cups cooking Apples, such as Pink Lady, Granny Smith or Jonah Gold, 2 or 3 each

2 teaspoons Grapeseed Oil

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Tablespoon William's Honey Farm Honey

Peel apples and cut into cubes slightly larger than 1/4 inch dice. Prepare a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add oil & butter. When foaming subsides add the apples and stir to coat the apples with the oil. Cook over high heat stirring often for several minutes until you have nice golden edges and the apples become slightly tender. Pour in the honey and fly the apples around to caramelize and evenly coat. Serve straight away.

PURPLE-TOP TURNIP CHIPS

Heat Cooking oil to 335F

Slice turnips using a mandolin into very thin slices, between 1/16 - 1/8 of an inch. When oil is hot & ready, toss about 12 slices at a time with a Tablespoon or 2 of cornstarch, and then when evenly coated, directly into the oil. Fry turning once or twice during cooking until the slices are evenly golden brown and there are very littlee white patches remaining. Remove with tongs or a slotted spoon onto paper towels to soak u excess oil, and sprinkle with honey granules. Continue in batches until complete. Use within a few hours for best result.