Police concerned about runaway teen from Bowling Green

Police in Bowling Green are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Schutt's parents reported her missing on Feb. 6.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Schutt was initially reported as a runaway because she has run away previously.

However, police now say they believe she may be in danger because she does not have her prescription medication with her.

Police said they believe Schutt could be in Indianapolis.

Schutt is 5'6" with black hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 270-842-1633.

