2 arrested after 22 pounds of cocaine found at Donelson home

Metro police say they seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a drug bust at a home in Donelson on Thursday.

Oscar Anchondo, 31, and Daniela Romo, 21, were both arrested in connection to the bust. They are charged with engaging in a cocaine conspiracy, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, investigators believe the home on Crestline Drive was a base for "a lucrative large-scale cocaine operation."

Police also seized 13 empty kilo wrappers, a large digital scale and $111,000 in cash from the home.

Detectives are working to determine if anyone else was involved in the drug operation and where the cocaine came from.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.