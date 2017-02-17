2 arrested after 22 pounds of cocaine found at Donelson home - WSMV Channel 4

2 arrested after 22 pounds of cocaine found at Donelson home

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Metro Nashville PD) (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Oscar Anchondo (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Oscar Anchondo (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Daniela Romo (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Daniela Romo (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police say they seized 22 pounds of cocaine during a drug bust at a home in Donelson on Thursday.

Oscar Anchondo, 31, and Daniela Romo, 21, were both arrested in connection to the bust. They are charged with engaging in a cocaine conspiracy, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, investigators believe the home on Crestline Drive was a base for "a lucrative large-scale cocaine operation."

Police also seized 13 empty kilo wrappers, a large digital scale and $111,000 in cash from the home.

Detectives are working to determine if anyone else was involved in the drug operation and where the cocaine came from.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 arrested after 22 pounds of cocaine found at Donelson homeMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.