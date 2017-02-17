Murfreesboro firefighter being investigated for statutory rape, child pornography

A longtime Murfreesboro firefighter is currently being investigated for allegations of statutory rape and possession of child pornography.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are investigating Britt Gammon with the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department on allegations of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

According to the City of Murfreesboro, Gammon has been on paid leave since Nov. 18 pending the outcome of the investigation.

Gammon has been with the department for nine years.

