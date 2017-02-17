No one likes getting a red light ticket in the mail, so why not just burn it? That's what one Tennessee lawmaker told constituents while lighting his photo violations on fire in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

TN Rep. Holt gives more advice on traffic cam citations

Have you ever gotten a traffic ticket in the mail? Did you pay?

One Tennessee legislator has some interesting advice about what to do with that ticket.

State Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, is no fan of traffic cameras and is not afraid to say it.

In a video last year, Holt advised people to burn their tickets.

Holt says it's a civil charge does not affect your driver's license points, insurance or credit score.

On Thursday, Holt went on Facebook Live with some new advice.

He's seen in the video instructing constituents to use Monopoly money to "pay" the citation. He later on stuffs an envelope with a photo copy of a $50 bill.

Holt is putting his money where his mouth is. He is introducing new legislation that would require unmanned cameras to only be used on marked police cars and would require the suspect to be pulled over.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.