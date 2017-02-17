LA Chargers player King Dunlap arrested in Hermitage

An NFL player has been arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order in Nashville.

Police were called to the home of King Dunlap V's girlfriend in Hermitage around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The woman has a restraining order against Dunlap, which means they are not supposed to have any contact.

Officers said Dunlap was inside the woman's home when they arrived.

According to the affidavit, Dunlap admitted that he had received a copy of the order of protection.

Dunlap now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers but used to be with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him out of Auburn University in 2008. He grew up in the Nashville area and played for Brentwood Academy.

Dunlap is charged with violation of an order of protection. His bond was set at $1,000.

