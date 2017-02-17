Notorious Nashville criminal sues over kosher prison food - WSMV Channel 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A notorious Nashville criminal has filed a lawsuit arguing that the food he has to eat in prison doesn't meet kosher standards.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2kvluId ) that Perry A. March sued the Tennessee Department of Correction and food vendor Aramark earlier this month in Nashville federal court.

So far, March has been in prison for a decade of his 56-year term for the 1996 disappearance of his wife, Janet March, and the subsequent plot to murder her parents.

His lawsuit says his religious practices are infringed upon because he is served poor-quality soy meals and has fewer a kosher options in his diet plan than standard meal plans.

He's serving time in Morgan County Correctional Complex near Oak Ridge.

The state prison system and Aramark defend their food service.

