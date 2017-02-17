Vanderbilt snaps home skid, beats Texas A&M Aggies 72-67

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Luke Kornet scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Vanderbilt rallied from an 11-point deficit in beating Texas A&M 72-67 Thursday night.

With the win, the Commodores (13-13, 6-7) snapped a four-game home skid in Southeastern Conference play. They also swept the Aggies after winning at Texas A&M 68-54 on Jan. 31.

Vanderbilt used its 3-point shooting prowess as the SEC's best team outside the arc to overcome the Aggies' dominance inside the paint.

Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 14 points off the bench for Vanderbilt, and Joe Toye tied his career-high with 13. Riley LaChance finished with 12.

Texas A&M (13-12, 5-8) announced before tipoff that sophomore guard DJ Hogg will miss the rest of the season with an injured foot. Tyler Davis scored 25 points, and Robert Williams added 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Aggies outscored Vanderbilt 42-22 inside the paint.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.