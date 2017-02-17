FOP: Last Friday's deadly police shooting was justified

The Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference Thursday to discuss the shooting. (WSMV)

Last week’s fatal police shooting has led to a big change in policy when it comes to investigations.

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Officer Joshua Lippert in the Cayce Homes public housing development last Friday. Police say he was armed.

Thursday night, the Fraternal Order of Police held a news conference.

The FOP called the shooting tragic, but they said they fully support the actions of Officer Lippert that day.

Lippert is a member of the FOP, the largest representative body of law enforcement.

FOP President James Smallwood said based on what they have seen so far, Lippert was justified in shooting Clemmons. He said he has spoken with Lippert – while this is a tough time, Lippert is doing as well as expected.

“Each member of this organization would readily agree that this type of incident is an officer’s worst nightmare,” Smallwood said. “There’s not a police officer in this organization who wants to be in a position where they must use deadly force.”

Smallwood also said he supports the district attorney’s decision to have the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate all deadly officer-involved shootings in the Metro area moving forward.

