Murry's 32 powers Austin Peay past Eastern Illinois, 85-80

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - John Murry poured in a career-high 32 points and Austin Peay head coach Dave Loos collected his 500th career victory as the Governors held off Eastern Illinois, 85-80 in an Ohio Valley Conference battle Thursday night.

Murry was 10 of 21 from the field, hitting 4 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Josh Robinson, who scored 36 points in the Governors first victory over the Panthers, added 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Austin Peay (9-18, 5-8) has two games remaining in the regular season: at division-leading UT Martin and at Southeast Missouri.

Eastern Illinois hit 31 of 75 from the field (41.3 percent), and made its only free-throw attempt. Meanwhile, Austin Peay was 21 of 32 from the free-throw line (65.6 percent).

Casey Teson came off the Eastern Illinois (13-14, 5-9) bench to score 20 points.

Loos now is 500-463 in 31 seasons, 27 of them at Austin Peay.

