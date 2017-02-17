Preliminary hearing set for woman charged in officer's death - WSMV Channel 4

Preliminary hearing set for woman charged in officer's death

Juli Glisson (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Juli Glisson (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
The woman charged with the death of a Metro police officer will be in court next month.

According to court records, 40-year-old Juli Glisson has been sentenced to 11 and a half months in jail for violating her probation.

This stems from an arrest in April for drunken driving. Her blood alcohol limit was more than double the legal limit.

Glisson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Officer Eric Mumaw.

Mumaw died earlier this month while trying to save Glisson while she was threatening to kill herself and drive her car in into the river. Police officers allegedly told her they'd have to jump in and save her.

Glisson is being held on $50,000 bond for the probation violation.

During a hearing on Friday morning, the judge set Glisson's preliminary hearing for March 14.

