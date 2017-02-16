Mumps cases reported on Vanderbilt campus

Vanderbilt University officials say a small number of mumps cases have been diagnosed on campus.

In a release, the university says no one affected remains contagious or on isolation, but more cases are possible.

The university says it is working closely with the Metro Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health and other agencies as they deal with these cases.

Last month, a student on Belmont University’s campus was also diagnosed with mumps.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.