Board confirms investigation of Judge Casey Moreland - WSMV Channel 4

Board confirms investigation of Judge Casey Moreland

Posted: Updated:
Judge Casey Moreland (WSMV file photo) Judge Casey Moreland (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Board of Judicial Conduct has confirmed it is investigating General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

The board has the power to discipline judges.

The board’s proceedings are normally secret unless they make a negative finding.

In a release, the board’s chair said the board’s continued silence could be detrimental to the public’s interest.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

    Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-21 05:44:42 GMT
    Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the...More >>
    Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.More >>

  • TWRA promoting boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    TWRA promoting boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:21:07 GMT

    We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day. 

    More >>

    We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day. 

    More >>

  • Predators left surprised, determined by Johansen's injury

    Predators left surprised, determined by Johansen's injury

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:16 GMT
    Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette is declining to give any details about star center Ryan Johansen's season-ending thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.More >>
    Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette is declining to give any details about star center Ryan Johansen's season-ending thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.