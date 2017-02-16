Board confirms investigation of Judge Casey Moreland

The Board of Judicial Conduct has confirmed it is investigating General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland.

The board has the power to discipline judges.

The board’s proceedings are normally secret unless they make a negative finding.

In a release, the board’s chair said the board’s continued silence could be detrimental to the public’s interest.

