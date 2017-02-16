Former players expose high school branding ritual

A source close to the team shared this image of an alleged branding. (WSMV)

Former Station Camp High School basketball players tell Channel 4 they witnessed a hazing ritual involving multiple players being burned by their teammates with a clothing iron on their bare skin.

The Channel 4 I-Team started investigating in January when we obtained a Dec. 22 transcript of Station Camp varsity basketball coach Seth Massey calling the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky to report a "possible hazing incident" at his team's hotel during a tournament.

Massey told the operator one of his players "branded another one with a hot iron" and another player "hit him with a belt.” A Lexington police officer responded but didn't file an official police report and no arrests were made.

The I-Team then obtained a photograph which appears to show the outline of a clothing iron burned into skin. A source close to the team says the photo was taken after a freshman was burned at the Lexington hotel on Dec. 22.

The I-Team interviewed a former Station Camp player who asked to remain anonymous because he doesn’t want to jeopardize his basketball career.

"It has to stop somewhere,” he said. “It can't keep happening. Everyone needs to know what's happening."

Multiple former players and parents confirm to the I-Team that the branding ritual started way before the incident in December. The former players say one of the branding rituals occurred at a tournament in Mississippi in 2014.

“We was in the hotel and I walked in the room and he was laying on the bed with people holding him down,” the former player said. “They got the SC shirt with the iron and they just put it to him. He was screaming too. That was when I first seen it.”

The former player says when his teammate was branded in 2014, he showed it to the coaches.

“They just laughed about it. They thought it was funny,” he said. “So that’s one way I know they know.”

The I-Team asked another former player’s parent if his son was branded when he was a freshman. He sent us the following statement:

Yes he was, and yes they knew it happened. I’ve been advised not to comment further.

The I-Team has made multiple interview requests to head Massey and Superintendent Dr. Del Phillips about the branding allegations, but those requests were denied.

Sumner County Schools spokesperson Jeremy Johnson sent us a statement reading:

We deny these completely false allegations. The single incident that was reported to our coaching staff and administrators was then reported to police and disciplinary action was taken by the school district.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.