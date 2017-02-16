Chicken statue stolen from restaurant, owner shares video of theft

Who took Toot?

The owner of a soon-to-be-opened Portland restaurant says she needs the public's help in finding her eight-foot chicken statue. She has captured surveillance video of two men cutting him down and taking off.

"It's my first business venture by myself," said Emmett Carter, giving a tour of her new restaurant. "You come in, you place your order, and the menu board will be posted right here."

On North Broadway, the traffic's pretty much always flying by. That's why Carter believes this is the perfect spot to bring Portland's lunch and dinner crowds a Helen's Hot Chicken.

"Eight years, active duty Fort Campbell," she said. "I was an air assault instructor."

With that level of focus and discipline, Carter said everything is squared away to get Portland's mouths watering for a Nashville favorite. But there has been one problem.

"We're missing Toot," she said. "I don't want to open without Toot."

Toot is Carter's eight-foot-chicken statue and mascot for her restaurant. The chicken is named after her son.

"That was his nickname as a baby," she laughed. "I named the chicken Toot."

Tuesday around 2:20 p.m., in plain view of that always busy road, someone took Toot, cutting him off at his chicken legs.

"It looked like it was sawed with a hacksaw," Carter said. "I'm just in shock because I'm trying to do something for the community, and it effects everyone. So, why would someone do that? That's my question."

An Army woman who has always prepared, Carter said she is already got the security up and running and caught the whole thing on camera.

"You don't think to look out your door in broad daylight at 2:20 in the afternoon on Valentine's Day and think that someone's going to be stealing from you," she said. "If I had been in here working with my son, and I'd seen them taking this, what would my reaction be?"

The video showed two men taking Toot. One was heavyset, wearing gloves, a gray button-up shirt and a camouflaged ski mask. The other man was wearing a blue hoodie and blue cap. Their faces are obscured in the video.

Clark said the two men sat in her parking lot for half an hour before they took Toot. She said a white truck might also be involved.

Hoping to open in the next month, Clark said the restaurant just won't be complete without Toot here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.

