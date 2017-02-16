Chicken statue stolen from restaurant, owner shares video of the - WSMV Channel 4

Chicken statue stolen from restaurant, owner shares video of theft

Posted: Updated:
Toot was stolen on Tuesday. (Source: Helen's Hot Chicken / Facebook) Toot was stolen on Tuesday. (Source: Helen's Hot Chicken / Facebook)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Who took Toot?

The owner of a soon-to-be-opened Portland restaurant says she needs the public's help in finding her eight-foot chicken statue. She has captured surveillance video of two men cutting him down and taking off.

"It's my first business venture by myself," said Emmett Carter, giving a tour of her new restaurant. "You come in, you place your order, and the menu board will be posted right here."

On North Broadway, the traffic's pretty much always flying by. That's why Carter believes this is the perfect spot to bring Portland's lunch and dinner crowds a Helen's Hot Chicken.

"Eight years, active duty Fort Campbell," she said. "I was an air assault instructor."

With that level of focus and discipline, Carter said everything is squared away to get Portland's mouths watering for a Nashville favorite. But there has been one problem.

"We're missing Toot," she said. "I don't want to open without Toot."

Toot is Carter's eight-foot-chicken statue and mascot for her restaurant. The chicken is named after her son.

"That was his nickname as a baby," she laughed. "I named the chicken Toot."

Tuesday around 2:20 p.m., in plain view of that always busy road, someone took Toot, cutting him off at his chicken legs.

"It looked like it was sawed with a hacksaw," Carter said. "I'm just in shock because I'm trying to do something for the community, and it effects everyone. So, why would someone do that? That's my question."

An Army woman who has always prepared, Carter said she is already got the security up and running and caught the whole thing on camera.

"You don't think to look out your door in broad daylight at 2:20 in the afternoon on Valentine's Day and think that someone's going to be stealing from you," she said. "If I had been in here working with my son, and I'd seen them taking this, what would my reaction be?"

The video showed two men taking Toot. One was heavyset, wearing gloves, a gray button-up shirt and a camouflaged ski mask. The other man was wearing a blue hoodie and blue cap. Their faces are obscured in the video.

Clark said the two men sat in her parking lot for half an hour before they took Toot. She said a white truck might also be involved.

Hoping to open in the next month, Clark said the restaurant just won't be complete without Toot here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Chicken statue stolen from restaurant, owner shares video of theftMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

    Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:54:21 GMT
    Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the...More >>
    Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.More >>

  • TWRA promoting boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    TWRA promoting boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:21:07 GMT

    We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day. 

    More >>

    We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day. 

    More >>

  • Predators left surprised, determined by Johansen's injury

    Predators left surprised, determined by Johansen's injury

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:16 GMT
    Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette is declining to give any details about star center Ryan Johansen's season-ending thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.More >>
    Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette is declining to give any details about star center Ryan Johansen's season-ending thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.