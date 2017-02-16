Suspect charged in 2015 death of Army veteran

A woman has been charged with felony murder in the death of an Army veteran.

Jade Breeden, 39, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Breeden is charged in the death of Melissa Napier, who served more than four years in the military. She completed two tours in Iraq as a chemical operations specialist.

Napier was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2015 by her brother. Her body was found by a hunter two days later.

Napier was 30 at the time of her death. She left behind a young son.

Investigators said this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator William Wall at 931-648-0611, ext. 13415, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

