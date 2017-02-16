Suspect charged in 2015 death of Army veteran - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect charged in 2015 death of Army veteran

Posted: Updated:
Jade Breeden (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Jade Breeden (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
Melissa Napier was found dead on Dec. 10, 2015. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Melissa Napier was found dead on Dec. 10, 2015. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A woman has been charged with felony murder in the death of an Army veteran.

Jade Breeden, 39, is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Breeden is charged in the death of Melissa Napier, who served more than four years in the military. She completed two tours in Iraq as a chemical operations specialist.

Napier was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2015 by her brother. Her body was found by a hunter two days later.

Napier was 30 at the time of her death. She left behind a young son.

Investigators said this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator William Wall at 931-648-0611, ext. 13415, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

    Pontus Aberg's goal puts Predators past Ducks 3-1 in Game 5

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:54:21 GMT
    Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the...More >>
    Pontus Aberg scored his first career playoff goal with 8:59 to play, and the Nashville Predators moved to the brink of their first Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.More >>

  • TWRA promoting boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    TWRA promoting boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:21:07 GMT

    We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day. 

    More >>

    We're just a week away from Memorial Day weekend, also known as the unofficial start to “lake season.” This year there have already seven deaths on Tennessee waterways. Most of these deaths were preventable with the right safety precautions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants everyone to have a good time out on the water. But, they also want folks to make it back home at the end of the day. 

    More >>

  • Predators left surprised, determined by Johansen's injury

    Predators left surprised, determined by Johansen's injury

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:16 GMT
    Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette is declining to give any details about star center Ryan Johansen's season-ending thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.More >>
    Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette is declining to give any details about star center Ryan Johansen's season-ending thigh injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.