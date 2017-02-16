Suspect in Hartsville murder added to TBI Most Wanted list

A man wanted in a Macon County homicide has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Keithandre Murray, 22, is wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI in connection with a murder that happened Saturday in Hartsville.

Murray faces two charges of first-degree murder in the incident.

Murray is 5’10” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his right arm, wrist and chest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

