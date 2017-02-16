Metro police release radio transmissions from deadly officer sho - WSMV Channel 4

Metro police release radio transmissions from deadly officer shooting

Metro police have released surveillance video from Friday's shooting. (WSMV) Metro police have released surveillance video from Friday's shooting. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have released the radio transmissions from a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Watch the video below to hear the complete radio transmission:

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Officer Joshua Lippert in the Cayce Homes public housing development last Friday. Police say he was armed.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson also issued the following statement concerning the shooting on Thursday:

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department welcomes involvement by our partners at the state and federal level. There is agreement across the board that a fair, timely and accountable investigation must take place. The TBI is welcome to any information gathered, as is the FBI and the United States Attorney, entities with which we have been engaging since Monday. I have full confidence in this department’s team of investigators who have expertise in matters such as this.

I believe it important that Nashville’s citizens have a full understanding of the circumstances involved in police-involved shooting incidents. We will work to ensure that the public is kept informed of relevant detail as we work with the TBI moving forward.

Surveillance video appears to show Lippert open fire as Clemmons moved between two cars.

Police said Clemmons dropped a loaded gun during a struggle with Lippert.

Thursday night, Metro police released a 10-minute surveillance clip of the shooting:

