TBI to investigate Metro's officer-involved shootings

Jocques Clemmons (L) was shot and killed last week by Officer Joshua Lippert. (WSMV)

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced Thursday that the TBI will now handle cases where a police officer shoots and kills someone in Nashville.

The change comes after Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed Jocques Clemmons in the Cayce Homes public housing development last Friday.

Police initially released surveillance video and said that Clemmons charged at Officer Lippert. Days later, they released another video from a different angle that showed Clemmons did not charged at Lippert.

Police said Clemmons was armed at the time he was shot.

Funk said he made the decision that the TBI will handle all of Metro’s deadly officer-involved shooting investigations.

“This transparent and independent review of officer-involved deaths will assure all Nashvillians that their law enforcement and justice systems deserve the public’s trust,” Funk said.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson has been vocal in the past about not wanting the TBI to take over these types of cases.

Anderson was not at Thursday’s press conference. He later issued a statement regarding the investigation:

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department welcomes involvement by our partners at the state and federal level. There is agreement across the board that a fair, timely and accountable investigation must take place. The TBI is welcome to any information gathered, as is the FBI and the United States Attorney, entities with which we have been engaging since Monday. I have full confidence in this department’s team of investigators who have expertise in matters such as this. I believe it important that Nashville’s citizens have a full understanding of the circumstances involved in police-involved shooting incidents. We will work to ensure that the public is kept informed of relevant detail as we work with the TBI moving forward.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.