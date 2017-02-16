Police: Clarksville boy mauled to death by family's dogs

The dogs are in quarantine at Montgomery County Animal Control.

Police in Clarksville say a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by his family’s two dogs on Thursday.

Emergency personnel responded to the home on Charles Thomas Road around 8:20 a.m. after a 911 call that a child had been attacked by the dogs.

The boy was taken to Tennova Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said both dogs are English Mastiffs and are each under one year old. The dogs are now in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control.

The family is asking for privacy as they deal with the death of their son.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Tim Anderson at 931-648-0656, or the TIPS line at 931-645-TIPS.

