2 more suspects charged in murder of Lebanon girl

Two more suspects have been arrested in the murder of a 13-year-old Lebanon girl in January 2015.

Timothy Wade Jr., 25, and Bailey Underwood, 20, face charges in connection to the murder of C’Asia Patton.

Wade was taken into custody on Thursday by Metro police. He is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Wilson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Underwood is charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. He is also being held at the Wilson County Jail.

Earlier this week, police arrested Marvin Bryant, 20, for his involvement in the murder. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Investigators said this case is nearing its conclusion. Detectives said they will continue to look at others involved and whether their involvement was before or after the shooting. More arrests are possible.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.