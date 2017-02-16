Hot chicken mascot stolen from Portland restaurant - WSMV Channel 4

Hot chicken mascot stolen from Portland restaurant

(Source: Helen's Hot Chicken / Facebook) (Source: Helen's Hot Chicken / Facebook)
A restaurant in Portland, TN, wants to know if anyone has seen their missing chicken.

The owner said someone stole "Toot" the chicken around 2:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

The large mascot for Helen's Hot Chicken was cemented into the ground.

The thief was reportedly caught on video stealing the mascot.

