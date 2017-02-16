Rascal Flatts frontman writes song for 'Night to Shine' - WSMV Channel 4

Rascal Flatts frontman writes song for 'Night to Shine'

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Tim Tebow Foundation) (Source: Tim Tebow Foundation)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox wrote a song exclusively for "Night to Shine," an organization that holds proms nationwide for people with special needs.

The event, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held at many locations across the country, including right here in Nashville on Friday.

More than 75,000 guests attended Night to Shine events across the country.

Tebow said that he is honored that LeVox wanted to be part of the event.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.