Rascal Flatts frontman writes song for 'Night to Shine'

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox wrote a song exclusively for "Night to Shine," an organization that holds proms nationwide for people with special needs.

The event, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held at many locations across the country, including right here in Nashville on Friday.

More than 75,000 guests attended Night to Shine events across the country.

Tebow said that he is honored that LeVox wanted to be part of the event.

