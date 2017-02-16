Tennessee GOP mulls Capitol complex security clamp-down - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee GOP mulls Capitol complex security clamp-down

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Republican legislative leaders are suggesting stricter security to enter the Capitol complex after a few dozen protesters interrupted a news conference about transgender bathroom access.

On Thursday, Senate Speaker Randy McNally told reporters that the House and Senate are considering requiring people to show ID and get a name tag to enter the facility, similar to a requirement lifted last year.

Sen. Mae Beavers and Rep. Mark Pody abruptly ended their own news conference Wednesday when protesters interrupted. The event dealt with the Republican lawmakers' bathroom bill and legislation declaring marriage only between a man and a woman.

Beavers told the AP that the protest was "despicable," and suggested that the protesters should be imprisoned.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart said he opposes any changes.

