Ohio Valley Conference to hold 2018 tourneys in Evansville - WSMV Channel 4

Ohio Valley Conference to hold 2018 tourneys in Evansville

Posted: Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - The Ohio Valley Conference will move its men's and women's basketball tournaments to Evansville, Indiana, next year.

OVC officials announced the switch Thursday. The 2018 tournaments will take place Feb. 28-March 3 at the Ford Center, a 10,000-seat arena in Evansville.

The conference has held its postseason basketball tournaments in Nashville, Tennessee, for 23 of the last 24 years. The last OVC Tournament outside of Nashville was the 2002 event that took place in Louisville, Kentucky.

This year's tournaments are being held March 1-4 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.