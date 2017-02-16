Ohio Valley Conference to hold 2018 tourneys in Evansville

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - The Ohio Valley Conference will move its men's and women's basketball tournaments to Evansville, Indiana, next year.

OVC officials announced the switch Thursday. The 2018 tournaments will take place Feb. 28-March 3 at the Ford Center, a 10,000-seat arena in Evansville.

The conference has held its postseason basketball tournaments in Nashville, Tennessee, for 23 of the last 24 years. The last OVC Tournament outside of Nashville was the 2002 event that took place in Louisville, Kentucky.

This year's tournaments are being held March 1-4 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

