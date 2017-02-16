Students charged after fight at Gallatin High School

Several students have been suspended after a fight at Gallatin High School on Thursday morning.

Sumner County Schools spokesman Jeremy Johnson said 10 boys were involved in the altercation, which happened around 8 a.m.

None of the students needed medical treatment for injuries.

Six of the teens will undergo disciplinary hearings. Four students have been suspended.

All of the students involved are being charged with unruly and disorderly conduct. Three are being charged with assault.

Johnson said the school was not placed on lockdown at any point.

No teachers or school resource officers were injured in the incident.

