Nashville restaurants closing to protest immigration policies

Restaurants and other businesses across the country will be closing their doors Thursday in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a national grassroots movement seeking to protest President Trump's immigration reforms.More >>
Anaheim Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate comment he made during Thursday's Western Conference Final Playoff game against the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League officials say.More >>
A special needs assistant teacher was let go after 17 years on the job. Joyce Hagar said losing her job could end up costing her her life.More >>
Thunderstorms will likely develop this afternoon over western Middle Tennessee and move eastward into the evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and hail.More >>
According to Metro Police, a man and a teen are now facing criminal homicide charges following the fatal shooting of Travis Rosemond in the James Cayce public housing development in East Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
Between the Nashville Predators’ success and CMA Fest right around the corner, Nashville is going to be a hot, happening place come June. Smart out-of-towners booked their hotels well in advance. So why are some of those reservations mysteriously disappearing?More >>
Mayor Megan Barry called a meeting Friday morning which she said was meant to put an end to the "war of words" between Police Chief Steve Anderson and Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk.More >>
A sergeant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol has died following an off-duty motorcycle crash last weekend.More >>
At least one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting near the intersection of Eighth Street South and Shelby Avenue on Friday.More >>
Caleb Cannon is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Nikki Burgess in 2014.More >>
The Nashville Predators have confirmed that Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the playoffs after being injured during Thursday night’s Game 4.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
In an exclusive interview with Channel 4, a teenager said her mother and younger sister were shot by police instead of protecting them from their father.More >>
Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said no injuries have been reported at this time in connection to the flooding. Weatherford said the northern part of the county was hit the hardest.More >>
