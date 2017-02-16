Nashville restaurants closing to protest immigration policies

Restaurants and other businesses across the country will be closing their doors Thursday in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a national grassroots movement seeking to protest President Trump's immigration reforms.

Restaurants and other businesses across the country will be closing their doors Thursday in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a national grassroots movement seeking to protest President Trump's immigration reforms.

Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 for the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. (CNN)

Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 for the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. (CNN)

Restaurants urged to shut down for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest on Thursday

Restaurants urged to shut down for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest on Thursday

Burger Up in 12 South is one of the restaurants participating in the protest. (WSMV)

If you make a restaurant run on Thursday, you may be in for a surprise.

Some businesses across the nation, and right here in Nashville, are closing down for the day to protest President Trump's immigration policies.

Channel 4 saw several customers trying to go inside the McDonald's off Hillsboro Pike in Green Hills only to find out the doors were locked.

McDonald's had to close its lobby and only let people order through the drive-thru because several employees didn't show up to work and they were too short-staffed.

Hundreds of other businesses in Middle Tennessee, including restaurants, grocery stores and hair salons, are voluntarily closing to support the protest called "A Day Without Immigrants."

They're protesting in response to President Trump promising to deport illegal immigrants, build a wall between Mexico and the United States and ban people from certain countries.

The goal with the protest is to show the impact immigrants have on the community, but not everyone is happy about it.

Epice, a restaurant in the 12 South area, is among the businesses that voluntarily closed, saying they support the protest and specifically its Latino employees.

About a block away from there, Burger Up also shut its doors in support of the nationwide protest.

Channel 4 talked to the head chef, who is an immigrant from Guatemala. He said at least 25 people who work there are also immigrants and he's proud the owners decided to close today.

Other people were frustrated that restaurants were closed. One man who left the McDonald's in Green Hills said the protest is "pointless."

Several local schools said students and staff did not show up because of the protest.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement, saying students who miss school Thursday without a permissible reason will receive an unexcused absence. Click here to read more.

The businesses that are closed on Thursday plan to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.