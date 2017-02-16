Real People With Rudy: Blind fan determined to keep love of sports alive

I've been to a lot of different sporting events in lots of different stadiums in my time, but it's nothing compared to what Pat Yarber has seen.

He has attended college football games in 129 stadiums across the country.

At first glance, Yarber looks like a normal guy, but he's actually losing his vision.

"The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is I look to my right, and if I see daylight coming through the blinds, I think, OK - it's gonna be a good day, I can still see something today," Yarber said.

Yarber is going rapidly going blind from retinitis pigmentosa. He was diagnosed as a child.

About 10 years ago, he was diagnosed with macular degeneration, which punches holes in your central vision.

But through it all, over 30 years, Yarber hit the road alone to visit sports stadiums and arenas across the country. In the last year or two, it's become more difficult for him to see the games.

Yarber is a big hockey fan and has pucks from every team in the NHL.

Recently, he went to his 725th Predators home game since 1998.

"I'm like a player on game day. I start getting excited in the afternoon. You're going to an NHL game, the crowd is going to be amped up," he said.

Nashville MTA's Access Ride program picks Yarber up on game days and brings him to and from Bridgestone Arena.

"They let me out at the door and pick me up pretty much at the door, and the guest relations staff at Bridgestone Arena is top notch," Yarber said.

Even though Yarber enjoys the hockey games, he can't see the puck.

"I've been going to hockey games for 35 years, and I've never seen the puck. Colors are pretty good, I use my binoculars. I have my Walkman. Listening to the radio is just a big help," Yarber said.

Although he can't see the games as well as others can, he loves the atmosphere.

"To me, hockey is the greatest spectator sport," Yarber said.

Although he is losing his vision, Yarber says he has never lived as someone going blind.

"I tell people I guess it was given to me because I can handle it better than you can, and you may have something that you handle better than I can. Everybody has something they have to put up with, so you either let it get you down or you just keep going and enjoy yourself while you can," he said.

