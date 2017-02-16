Keith Urban leads the way with 7 ACM nominations - WSMV Channel 4

Keith Urban leads the way with 7 ACM nominations

Posted: Updated:
Keith Urban (Photo provided by Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.) Keith Urban (Photo provided by Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The nominations for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards were announced Thursday morning.

Keith Urban leads the way with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, who both received six nominations.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will be returning to host the awards show, which will be held in Las Vegas on April 2.

Nominees and winners are selected by the professional members of the Academy of Country Music.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Big & Rich
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Eli Young Band
  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Kane Brown
  • Chris Janson
  • Chris Lane
  • Jon Pardi
  • Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Lauren Alaina
  • Cam
  • Brandy Clark
  • Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

  • A Thousand Horses
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

  • Black – Dierks Bentley
  • Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
  • HERO – Maren Morris
  • Ripcord – Keith Urban
  • The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

  • Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
  • H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
  • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
  • My Church – Maren Morris
  • Vice – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

  • Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
  • Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
  • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
  • Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
  • Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
  • Vice – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

  • Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
  • Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
  • Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
  • Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
  • Vice – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Luke Laird
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Shane McAnally
  • Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

  • Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
  • Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
  • May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
  • Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
  • Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

Click here to read the full list of nominees.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.