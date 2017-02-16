Metro Schools responds to 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

Restaurants and other businesses across the country will be closing their doors Thursday in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a national grassroots movement seeking to protest President Trump's immigration reforms.

Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not patronize businesses on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 for the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. (CNN)

Restaurants urged to shut down for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest on Thursday

Metro Nashville Public Schools has responded to rumors of a possible immigrant walkout Thursday.

On social media, immigrants have discussed closing their businesses to stage what they’re calling a “Day Without Immigrants.”

Some students have said they will walk out of school to join the protest.

Metro Chief of Schools Dr. Sito Narcisse issued a statement on the walkout, saying:

We are aware that some of our immigrant students intend to miss school on Thursday to participate in nationwide protest efforts. As we have stated previously over the last several weeks, MNPS values our diverse student population and understands that our immigrant and refugee families are experiencing uncertainty and confusion in light of quickly changing federal policies and directives. While we respect the democratic right to participate in peaceful protest, our responsibility as a school district is to ensure students are in school receiving a great education every day. For that reason, all students and staff are expected to be in school throughout the day on Thursday so that teaching and learning can continue. Students who miss school on Thursday without a permissible reason, such as illness, will need to receive an unexcused absence. Please help us communicate this to your families.

Students who miss school Thursday without a permissible reason will receive an unexcused absence.

