Schools closed across Middle TN due to illness

Districts across Middle Tennessee have closed for the week due to illness. (WSMV)

Contagious illnesses are continuing to spread across the Midstate, prompting many districts to cancel classes for multiple days.

School officials say the flu, strep throat and the norovirus are spreading rapidly amount students and teachers.

Below is a full list of the school districts that are closed this week.

Cheatham County Schools: Closed through Tuesday. School was already closed Monday for President's Day.

Clay County Schools: Closed through Tuesday.

Coffee County Schools: Closed through Friday. Extended care closed.

DeKalb County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Dickson County Schools: Closed on Friday. Childcare also closed.

Fayetteville City Schools: Closed through Friday.

Fentress County: Closed through Friday.

Franklin County Schools: Schools closed Friday. This includes the extended school programs. 260 day employees will report on Friday but will be released at noon. School is out for President's Day, but students will return on Tuesday.

Giles County: Students do not have to report to school Thursday due to illness. Parent-teacher conferences will go on as planned. Teachers will still report as scheduled.

Grundy County Schools: Closed on Friday.

Hickman County Schools: Closed Thursday. Friday is a professional development day, so students were already not scheduled to be there.

Houston County Schools: Closed on Friday.

Humphreys County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Jackson County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Lawrence County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Lebanon Special Schools District: Closed through Friday. No after-school care.

Lincoln County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Macon County Schools: Schools will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Thursday is a planned day off for students for parent-teacher conferences. Monday, Feb. 20, is also a planned day off for students, faculty and staff for Presidents' Day.

Manchester City Schools: Closed through Friday. The extended school program will also be closed for the rest of the week.

Marshall County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Maury County Schools: Closed Friday.

Pickett County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Putnam County Schools: Closed through Friday.

Robertson County Schools: Closed Friday through Tuesday.

Smith County: Closed through Friday.

Tullahoma City Schools: Closed on Friday.

Wilson County Schools: Closed through Friday. Kids Club closed.

Officials with the Metro Public Health Department said they have not seen any unusual increases in illnesses or absences. There is no set number on how many students or teachers would have to call in sick before Metro Nashville Public Schools would close. The last time schools in Nashville closed due to illness was back in 1991 when classes were canceled for four days in November that year.

Officials in Williamson and Robertson counties told Channel 4 that a 10 to 15 percent absence rate would prompt them to shut down schools.

Click here to check the Snowbird Closings page for the full list of school closings.

