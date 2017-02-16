Student brings gun to Minglewood Elementary - WSMV Channel 4

Student brings gun to Minglewood Elementary

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

There was a brief scare in a Montgomery County school Wednesday.

Officials say a student brought a gun to Minglewood Elementary School.

No one was hurt, but officials say a number of students saw the weapon.

Police did not say whether the gun was loaded.

