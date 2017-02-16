Video: Jailer, deputy brawl at Kentucky detention center

Surveillance cameras caught two law enforcement officers fighting inside a detention center in Kentucky. Now, one of those officers is facing charges.

Surveillance cameras caught two law enforcement officers fighting inside a detention center in Kentucky. Now, one of those officers is facing charges.

Joe Funk is charged with menacing, resisting arrest, and assault, according to police. (WAVE/CNN)

Joe Funk is charged with menacing, resisting arrest, and assault, according to police. (WAVE/CNN)

A fight between two deputies was caught on camera at a jail facility in Hardin County, KY.

The altercation happened last week at the Hardin County Detention Center.

It all started when Deputy Clennon Smith was trying to hand some inmate property to the jailer, Joe Funk.

Funk allegedly threw the items back, which is when the fight escalated.

Funk has been suspended with pay. He is facing charges for menacing, assault and resisting arrest.

The deputy sheriff, Smith, is still on the job.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.