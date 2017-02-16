Video: Jailer, deputy brawl at Kentucky detention center - WSMV Channel 4

Video: Jailer, deputy brawl at Kentucky detention center

Posted: Updated:
(Source: NBC / WAVE) (Source: NBC / WAVE)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WSMV) -

A fight between two deputies was caught on camera at a jail facility in Hardin County, KY.

The altercation happened last week at the Hardin County Detention Center.

It all started when Deputy Clennon Smith was trying to hand some inmate property to the jailer, Joe Funk.

Funk allegedly threw the items back, which is when the fight escalated.

Funk has been suspended with pay. He is facing charges for menacing, assault and resisting arrest.

The deputy sheriff, Smith, is still on the job.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.