Metro police officer involved in wreck in Madison

A Metro police officer was involved in a wreck in Madison on Thursday morning.

The officer officer reportedly rear-ended another car that was stopped at the light at the intersection of Due West Avenue and Gallatin Pike.

Injuries have not been reported from the crash.

One lane of Gallatin Pike is shut down as they wait for the tow truck to arrive.

