Former Titans QB Vince Young hires new agent

In this Jan. 6, 2008, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young, left, hugs Titans running back LenDale White after their loss to the San Diego Chargers in a AFC wild-card football game in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Vince Young throws during a voluntary minicamp workout at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio Tuesday, April 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

You might see a familiar face back on the football field this fall.

Former Titans quarterback Vince Young wants to make another go at it.

According to The Associated Press, the 33-year-old has hired a new agent and is looking for a new gig on the gridiron.

Young hasn't played professionally since 2014. He played his first five seasons with the Titans before being cut after a public dispute with then-coach Jeff Fisher.

He played a season with the Eagles and then bounced around to a few different teams, including the Bills, Packers and Browns, but he got cut before he had any playing time.

Just last month, Young pleaded no contest to drunk driving.

According to his agent, Young has a dream of "being a role model."

So, what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.