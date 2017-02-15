Greyhound missing for 5 years found in La Vergne

Cassie was on her own for five years until earlier this week. (Source: GoFundMe)

Some are calling it a miracle after a dog went missing in Smyrna and was found five years later.

"No one has heard of a dog being out on their own for five years and surviving, she truly is a miracle," said Mary McCormick with Music City Greyhound Adoption.

Cassie is a brindle Greyhound who is calm, timid and loving.

"This is generally how Greyhounds are," McCormick said.

Cassie could easily be mistaken for a dog that has been someone’s pet for years, but that isn’t the case.

"They are the world's fastest dog," McCormick said.

After Cassie retired from racing, she was put in a foster home in Smyrna.

It was her first night in the foster home when McCormick said Cassie got spooked and ran away.

"At that time, they put together a huge search party, and for months almost daily people went out there searching for her," McCormick said.

Years later, Tonya Cook, who lives less than 10 miles from where Cassie went missing, discovered what she thought was just a stray dog in the woods behind her house.

"We had to open my fence up just to get in to feed her," Cook said.

"She (Cassie) was probably still ravishing for things in the woods like squirrels and rabbits because they are natural hunters," McCormick said.

Cook said she could never catch Cassie because she was just too fast. It took McCormick and her team of Greyhound rescuers to trap the dog.

It wasn't until they took her to the veterinarian and read the tattoo on the inside of her ear, from her racing days, that they realized it was indeed Cassie who went missing five years ago.

"It's amazing. I'm just so glad I found out who she belongs to, it means a lot to me," Cook said.

It's a miracle she survived the elements for as long as she did, and remarkable she is still a loving and sweet dog.

As for adopting Cassie, she will be going to a home that is familiar with greyhounds and their breed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her veterinary expenses.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.