Refugee agency to close Nashville office due to Trump order

World Relief says it will close offices in Nashville and four other cities and lay off more than 140 staff members because of President Donald Trump’s executive order reducing the number of refugees coming into the country.

World Relief, an agency that offers services to refugees and immigrants, will also close offices in Boise, ID; Columbus, OH; Miami, FL; and Glen Burnie, MD.

The organization said the five offices have collectively resettled more than 25,000 refugees over the last four decades. It began placing refugees in the Nashville area in the early 1980s.

World Relief told Channel 4 it could not say how many of its Nashville employees would be affected.

Officials said since it opened, the Nashville office has resettled some 9,000 refugees in partnership with local churches.

“It has been our great privilege to serve both local churches and resilient refugee and immigrant families in each of these communities,” World Relief President Scott Arbeiter said in a release. “Our staff at each of these locations have served diligently and sacrificially—some of them for many years—and we are deeply saddened to have to make this difficult decision.”

World Relief CEO Time Breene said the organization’s work will continue.

“The unfortunate truth is that given the unprecedented nature of the global refugee crisis, there are simply more people than ever that need our support and our compassion. We are redoubling our efforts to find solutions to serve displaced peoples in the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa, and elsewhere around the globe,” Breene said in a release.

