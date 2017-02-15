Repeated officer suspensions raise questions, pastors meet about shooting

Josh Lippert, a five-year veteran assigned to the East Precinct, shot a suspect on Friday. He has been placed on administrative leave. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert was suspended eight times for a total of 20 days over the past five years.

People critical of the shooting where Lippert killed Jocques Clemmons last Friday questioned how many suspensions are too many?

The Metro Civil Service Commission established a rule that says no Metro employee can be suspended for more than 30 days in a year without being terminated.

Usually officers appeal termination, but not every disciplinary appeal.

Only eight Metro officers have appealed disciplinary actions in the last two years, according to the Metro Civil Service Commission.

Lippert's file does not show formal appeals. He accepted guilt for all of the infractions that led to suspension, including those that said he violated use of force.

Lippert has two specific incidents were Metro Police say he displayed an improper or unnecessary use of force when making arrests.

In one instance, the report says Lippert punched an intoxicated man in the face after he says he was kicked. Another said Lippert slammed a man to the ground during an arrest, a point he denied.

Tuesday, the attorney for the Clemmons' family questioned the number of suspensions.

"What other job could you keep or have where and you've been suspended eight times, even four times, three times. What job would allow you to stay there?" asked attorney Joy Kimbrough.

Lippert is currently on administrative assignment with Metro police. Clemmons is seen on video running a stop sign then Lippert drove up and approached him.

Clemmons is seen trying to run away from the officer. Police say Clemmons and Lippert struggled in the parking lot and Clemmons dropped a gun.

Lippert shot Clemmons twice in the back. He later died during surgery.

Wednesday, a group of African American pastors met to talk about the fatal police shooting. Many of the pastors expressed concern about a dichotomy of issues: wanting the justice process to play out thoroughly in the shooting investigation, while also wanting immediate action on long-standing demands.

“My takeaways from today were two-fold,” said Pastor Troy Merritt, a presiding elder in the Nashville District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. “One, there is an immediate thing where we need to find out how do we get the things we have been asking for over the years like surveillance cameras, body cameras, 360 cameras, procedures and training, diversity training by diverse people. With the incident with Mr. Clemmons, I take that we need to wait until we have all the facts, all the details.”

Many of the group say they have long pushed for body cameras and need them more than ever. Some called for Officer Lippert to be terminated in the meeting. Others said they want a citizen review committee to be involved with police reviews.

“There is not a monolithic view in the Black community of the events and what needs to be done,” Merritt said. “There are all points of view and different perspectives and understanding with outcomes we are seeking, but we are coming together from different organizations that we are involved with and speaking up on the same issues.”

There have been violent police encounters in Cayce Homes before. Last April, Officer Matthew Cammarn was jumped by a group of people in the housing development.

In 2004, former Metro Officer Jacob Pilarski was shot while chasing a man who had a gun. The man turned around during the foot chase and shot the officer in the shoulder. He was later awarded the department’s optimism award. He has since resigned from the department.

